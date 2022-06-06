J. M. Smucker Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 06, 2022 1:58 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- J. M. Smucker (SJM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SJM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.