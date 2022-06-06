Dave & Buster's Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Jun. 06, 2022 1:59 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Dave & Buster's (PLAY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $440.63M (+66.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PLAY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.