United Natural Foods Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 06, 2022 1:59 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- United Natural Foods (UNFI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.09B (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UNFI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.