Cracker Barrel Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 06, 2022 2:00 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Cracker Barrel (CBRL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (-13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $793.96M (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBRL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.