ReneSola Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-700.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.93M (-82.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SOL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.