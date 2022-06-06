Smartsheet Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Jun. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (-111.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.55M (+38.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMAR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.