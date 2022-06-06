Guidewire Software Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETGuidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $187.73M (+14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GWRE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.