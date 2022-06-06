Verint Systems Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Jun. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETVerint Systems Inc. (VRNT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $215.52M (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRNT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.