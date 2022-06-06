Accenture acquires Advocate Networks for expanding tech business management capabilities

Jun. 06, 2022 2:14 PM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Accenture building in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) acquired Advocate Networks, technology consultancy and managed services provider of Technology Business Management solutions that help organizations create business value, achieve cost savings and modernize their technology platforms.
  • Transaction terms remain undisclosed.
  • "Organizations expect their technology investments to fuel innovation and transform business operations and are increasingly adopting TBM principles to optimize spend and deliver and demonstrate immediate strategic business value," Accenture's North America Technology Strategy & Advisory lead Keith Boone commented.
  • Advocate’s full suite of TBM services, from strategic advisory to TBM-as-a-service, complement Accenture’s cloud and digital transformation services and end-to-end capabilities for TBM and FinOps.
