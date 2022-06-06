SPAC SVFC shareholders approve merger with warehouse robotics provider Symbotic

Softbank-backed SPAC SVF Investment Corp. 3 (SVFC) shareholders have approved the blank-check company’s planned merger with Symbotic, a provider of AI-enabled warehouse automation technology.

The SPAC said in a filing that it expects the deal to close shortly, after which shares will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol SYM.

Symbotic has developed an AI-enabled supply chain platform that uses autonomous robots to receive, store and retrieve goods in warehouses.

SVFC announced in plans in December to merge with Symbotic through a deal that pegged the company with a pro forma equity value of $5.5B and a pro forma equity enterprise of $4.8B.