Coherent/II-VI deal spread narrows on positive report on China review
Jun. 06, 2022 2:38 PM ETII-VI Incorporated (IIVI), COHRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- The deal spread with II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) planned purchase of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) narrowed 80c to $4.64 after a report of positive progress with China's antitrust review.
- Market testing for a remedy has been completed and the transaction is moving into final approval procedure, according to traders, who cited a report that was circulating earlier on Monday. The deal is expected to win approval from China's State Administration for Market Regulation.
- The latest update follows a report on Wednesday that the companies were finalizing a market test of a remedy in China. Separately, Dealreporter published an item Wednesday that stated that China's review of the deal was progressing well with approval expected soon, though not imminently.
- Late last month NeoPhotonics (NPTN) gained amid a report of update on Chinese review of Lumentum (LITE) deal.