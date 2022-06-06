Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) -0.6% in Monday's trading despite winning an upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $9 price target at Barclays, following last week's preferred equity offering that finalizes the company's capital raise needs.

"With shares lagging, capital allocation recently refined, and our beverage can outlook still bullish, we think the risk/reward calculus is now much more compelling," Barclays' Michael Leithead writes.

The analyst also notes Ardagh's (AMBP) "rightsized dividend" that provides an attractive, defensible 6% yield, and buyback authorization that provides equity support.

Market fundamentals remain solid, Leithead believes, as Q1 industry earnings concerns over Americas volumes should be transitory with better trends into Q2, while Europe inflation pressures should resolve over the next year through contract repair.

Ardagh (AMBP) shares are now too cheap, and the company is guiding for a 25% Q/Q EBITDA increase with H2 seen as stronger than H1, The Investment Doctor writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.