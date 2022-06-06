Rivian Automotive highlights backlog, investments in shareholders letter
Jun. 06, 2022 2:40 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor7 Comments
- In its recent letter to shareholders, Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) believes that its strong partnership with Amazon and its initial order of 100K vehicles will enable to work with one of the most sophisticated fleets.
- The company believes that the most change over the upcoming 10 years is within the battery supply chain with the need for battery production capacity in the world to expand by more than 20 times.
- The company is seen growing demand with a backlog of 90K+ R1 preorders.
- Its production plant in Normal, Illinois has 150K units of annual capacity to produce R1T, R1S, EDV 700 and EDV 500 and it plans to continue to ramp its supply chain and production to fully utilize this capacity.
- As of Mar.31, 2022, it has $17B of cash on its balance sheet which will support the 2025 launch and ramp up of R2 vehicle platform.