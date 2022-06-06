eFFECTOR Therapeutics down 22% despite positive interim results in solid tumors trial
Jun. 06, 2022 2:54 PM ETeFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) are down 22% in Monday afternoon trading even though the company's released encouraging interim phase 1/2 safety results on zotatifin for solid tumors.
- The eIF4A inhibitor was generally well tolerated, led to suppression of multiple oncogenic drivers, and showed initial signals of clinical activity.
- Two partial responses were seen in heavily pre-treated ER+ breast cancer patients.
- eFFECTOR (EFTR) said it has expanded a cohort examining zotatifin in combination with fulvestrant in ER+ breast cancer patients to 18 patients and is planning a new cohort of zotatifin + fulvestrant in ER+ breast cancer patients with Cyclin D1 amplification.
- Cantor Fitzgerald's Louise Chen sees promise for zotatifin, especially in ER+ breast cancer. She has an overweight rating on eFFECTOR (EFTR) and a $50 price target (2693% upside based on Friday's close).
- JMP Securities reiterated its buy rating and $8 price target (~347% upside).