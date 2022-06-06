Top Gun: Maverick easily outperformed expectations in its second weekend to keep dominating movie ticket sales and deliver some relief to studio Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA).

The follow-up outing from star Tom Cruise's latest film held its business significantly better than expected, dropping just 29% to gross $90 million in the latest update.

To put that in perspective, even blockbusters tend to see around a 50% drop-off in their second weekend from big openings - and the $90 million follow-up is a better total in absolute dollars than any of Cruise's previous films' opening weekends.

The 29% decline was a record low for films that opened to $100 million or more, Variety notes.

The film is flying further on strong word-of-mouth (a rare A+ grade from audience tracker CinemaScore) and uniformly positive reviews (aggregator Rotten Tomatoes gives the film a 97% score out of 100%).

It's quickly become Cruise's biggest domestic hit overall, reaching $295 million and passing War of the Worlds' $243 million. It's drawn $548.6 million worldwide and over the coming weeks will pursue the hunt for $1 billion, though that may be tough without an opening in China (and Cruise traditionally does well in China).

The reception is extremely welcome news for Paramount, which has just three summer movies planned, of which Top Gun: Maverick was the flagship.

Paramount stock is lower today, however: (PARA) -1.1%; (PARAA) -1.1%.

Rival films didn't do too poorly considering all the oxygen that Top Gun sucked up. No. 2 was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (DIS), adding $9.3 million in its fifth week to hit a domestic cumulative total of $388.7 million (and $909.4 million worldwide).

Counterprogramming with TV animation, The Bob's Burgers Movie (DIS) was third with $4.5 million to bring its domestic total to $22.2 million.

Also pleased to see big moviegoing numbers are exhibitors: AMC Entertainment (AMC -4.9%); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF -6.6%); Cinemark (CNK +1.4%); (IMAX +2.4%); Marcus (MCS -0.6%); Reading International (RDI +0.8%); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF); National CineMedia (NCMI +7.4%).