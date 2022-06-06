Technology stocks and cryptocurrency are most exposed to the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy of quantitative tightening, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing responses from 687 contributors to the latest MLIV Pulse survey.

Specifically, a combined 47% of respondents said that tech stocks (27.5%) and crypto (19.1%) are most vulnerable to the Fed's reduction of its nearly $9T balance sheet, a process that started at the beginning of June and could last for more than a year.

During the Covid-era market melt-up, when extraordinary monetary and fiscal accommodation took hold, both risk assets gained a colossal amount of upside before tumbling at the turn of 2022, about the same time when the Fed dismissed the "transitory" inflation mantra and proceeded with interest rate hikes.

“I don’t think people fully realize how much QE caused investors to add a lot of leverage to their positions,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak, as quoted by Bloomberg. “Now that we’re going through QT, that leverage has to be unwound.”

YTD, both tech stocks (NYSEARCA:XLK) -19.6% and bitcoin (BTC-USD) -34.4% have been cratering as speculators shun risk-sensitive assets, as seen in the chart below. The moves don't come as too much of a surprise given bitcoin's strong correlation with tech stocks over the past year.

Looking at intraday price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD +4.1%) is rising firmly to $31.3K, and ethereum (ETH-USD +1.9%) is rising to $1.85K. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is edging up 0.2%.

