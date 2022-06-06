Why did Futu Holdings stock surge today? Q1 earnings beat, Chinese fintechs climb

Jun. 06, 2022 3:40 PM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU)TIGR, BEKE, QFIN, LX, FINVBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Global Communication Network (World Map Credits To NASA)

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU), a Chinese-based online brokerage and wealth management platform, are jumping around 18% in Monday afternoon trading after it posted stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Futu's (FUTU) upbeat earnings reflected a Y/Y boost of 67.9% in the number of paying clients. "This was also the ninth consecutive quarter to which organic growth contributed over 50% of new paying clients," CEO and Chairman Leaf Li said during his company's conference call.
  • The upswing in FUTU stock comes as other Chinese fintechs catch a bid during power hour, including FinVolution Group (FINV +8.0%), LexinFintech (LX +3.8%), 360 DigiTech (QFIN +9.7%), KE Holdings (BEKE +2.3%) and UP Fintech (TIGR +11.3%).
  • Meanwhile, SA's Quant Rating in March had warned investors that Futu (FUTU) shares are at high risk of performing badly given decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions.
  • Take a look at SA contributor Chris Lau's analysis on why Futu (FUTU) started off the week on a strong note.
  • Previously, (March 16) Tiger Global lowered its stake in Futu to 2.5M shares from 4.2M.
