Shoals, Array seen as top beneficiaries from Biden's pause on new solar tariffs

Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) are the two stocks that likely will most directly benefit from President Biden's plan to support the solar industry, Truist analyst Bronson Fleig said on Monday, while nevertheless maintaining his Hold ratings and respective $16 and $8 price targets on the names.

Shoals (SHLS) +21.4% and Array (ARRY) +17.7%, both surging to their best levels since mid-March, have particularly high exposure to the U.S. utility-scale solar market.

Both companies recently noted a meaningful shift in consumer project schedules due to the impact from the federal investigation and solar panel availability, Fleig said.

Roth Capital upgraded Array (ARRY) to Buy from Hold with an $18 PT, hiked from $7, as the Biden administration's move provides improved visibility to the solar macro environment.

Roth raised estimates for Q3 core EPS and revenues to $0.14 and $340M from its prior outlook of $0.12 and $315M, Q4 core EPS and revenues to $0.19 and $358M from $0.15 and $319M, and FY 2023 core EPS and revenues to $0.82 and $1.7B from $0.56 and $1.4B.

The firm also upgraded FTC Solar (FTCI) to Buy from Hold with an $8 PT, up from $3, seeing a similar potential for improved earnings and revenues; FTC shares have skyrocketed +31.7% in Monday's trading.

Goldman Sachs said the news is positive for utilities with solar assets and energy services companies in the sector, including Quanta Services (PWR) and Mastec (MTZ), +2% and +4.9% respectively, as "two of the largest construction companies around U.S. solar."

Many solar shares (TAN) moved higher in the final two weeks in May after the European Union unveiled a plan to cut red tape for solar and winds installations.