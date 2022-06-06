Biden decision on student loan forgiveness likely in July or August - WSJ
Jun. 06, 2022 3:51 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor60 Comments
- President Biden is likely to announce his plans in July or August, closer to the expiration of the latest extension in pausing federal student loan payments, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing administration officials and others familiar with the matter.
- More than a month ago, Biden said he would make a decision within a couple of weeks. But now that timeline has moved closer to the Aug. 31 expiration of the pandemic-related pause in student loan payments as the president and his advisers assess the political and economic impact of any such move.
- At the end of May, the Washington Post reported that the White House was planning to forgive $10K in student loan debt per borrower, an announcement Biden planned to make at the University of Delaware commencement. That was delayed because of the Uvalde, TX, school shooting.
- Among considerations are how the move would affect inflation, the upcoming midterm elections, and the Department of Education's ability to implement a large new government program.
- He had already ruled out a more ambitious proposal to forgive up to $50K in student debt, the WSJ said.
- In the wake of the latest student loan moratorium extension, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) cut its 2022 guidance, which sent its stock down the next day
