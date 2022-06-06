Why did Li Auto stock rally today? Supply chain headwinds might fade

Jun. 06, 2022 3:55 PM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Car Light Trails of Tsuen Tsing Interchange, Tsuen Wan Road and Bus Car Park

Geng Li/E+ via Getty Images

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI +11.1%) was one of the biggest gainers in the electric vehicle sector after sentiment turned positive with some COVID restrictions peeling back in Beijing and Shanghai.

Investors are hopeful that the supply chain issues in China will improve this summer if the COVID easing continues and EV demand stays strong.

There was also positive news from the Chinese electric vehicle sector out late last week when BYD reported stronger-than-anticipated sales for May. Despite COVID issues hampering the supply chain, BYD had new energy vehicle sales of 114,943 units vs. 32,800 units a year ago.

Shares of Li Auto (LI) bounced back over the $30 level for the first time in three months earlier in the session. Volume on LI was also heavier than normal. The 52-week trading range for Li Auto (LI) is $16.86 to $37.45.

