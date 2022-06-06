Edison International cut to Neutral at UBS after 25% Y/Y advance

Jun. 06, 2022 3:57 PM ETEdison International (EIX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Electrician worker climbing electric power pole to repair the damaged power cable line problems after the storm. Power line support,Technology maintenance and development industry concept

SPmemory/iStock via Getty Images

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) -0.6% in Monday's trading as UBS downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy with a $73 price target, trimmed from $75, on valuation as the stock has gained 25% during the past year vs. 15% for the Utilities Select Sector ETF.

UBS sees three main positives for Edison (EIX): 6% EPS growth with potential upside from California's net-zero 2045 policy goals, wildfire liabilities for 2017-18 are 78% resolved, and fire mitigation is improving after three straight years without a major fire.

The California cost of capital proceeding for 2023-25 is ongoing, which UBS expects will result in a "reasonable outcome," with a final decision by Q1 2023.

Edison International (EIX) is "somewhat riskier than its peers in other states, yet the stock trades at a premium," Power Hedge writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.