Edison International (NYSE:EIX) -0.6% in Monday's trading as UBS downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy with a $73 price target, trimmed from $75, on valuation as the stock has gained 25% during the past year vs. 15% for the Utilities Select Sector ETF.

UBS sees three main positives for Edison (EIX): 6% EPS growth with potential upside from California's net-zero 2045 policy goals, wildfire liabilities for 2017-18 are 78% resolved, and fire mitigation is improving after three straight years without a major fire.

The California cost of capital proceeding for 2023-25 is ongoing, which UBS expects will result in a "reasonable outcome," with a final decision by Q1 2023.

Edison International (EIX) is "somewhat riskier than its peers in other states, yet the stock trades at a premium," Power Hedge writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.