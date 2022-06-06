DoorDash set to benefit as online ordering trends persist post-pandemic - Raymond James

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares gained on Monday after Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler opined positively on the stock.

In an initiation note, Kessler commented that the large total addressable market for food delivery, its leadership within that space via an over 50% market share, and growing consumer adoption of delivery services serve to undergird continued growth for DoorDash (DASH +2.9%). Kessler noted that U.S. consumers spent $1.65 trillion on food and beverages in 2021, while Europeans spent $1.3 trillion. In his view, that figure is only set to grow rapidly as pandemic delivery trends persist, with DoorDash (DASH) being a key beneficiary.

“Restaurants continue to benefit from a shift away from cooking and towards dine-in or delivery meals from restaurants, which should further expand the more direct TAM for DoorDash,” Kessler commented. “While competition is intense, DoorDash has in a short time established itself as the leading food delivery platform in the U.S. with 59% U.S. category share as of April 2022 and even higher share in suburban markets.”

That market share was noted as significantly above the 24% share courted by Uber (UBER +2.4%) Eats, 14% share held by Just Eat Takeaway.com NV’s (OTC:JTKWY) GrubHub, and the 3% share held by Postmates. The latter company, while broken out in terms of market share, is also owned by Uber (UBER).

To be sure, Kessler was not confident enough to assign a “Buy” rating to shares as concerns about the business model and its payment to “Dashers”, slowing growth, profitability, and general concerns on economic conditions counteract the positives previously highlighted.

“While positive on the fundamental outlook, we believe risk/reward is balanced at current levels

and thus we initiate with a Market Perform rating,” Kessler concluded. “Additionally, while we believe DoorDash could show more meaningful operating leverage today, it is reinvesting for growth both in its core business and adjacencies. While we agree with this strategy, investors in this current environment are becoming more valuation sensitive and may want to see greater near-term margins and cash flow.”

Shares closed with a 2.88% gain on the day as the market appeared to weigh the reward as worth those risks on the day.

