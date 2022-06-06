Coupa Software Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.03, revenue of $196.37M beats by $5.68M
Jun. 06, 2022 4:05 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Coupa Software press release (NASDAQ:COUP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $196.37M (+17.6% Y/Y) beats by $5.68M.
- Record Quarterly Subscription Revenues of $178 Million, 27% Year-Over-Year Growth.
- Record Quarterly Revenues of $196 Million, 18% Year-Over-Year Growth.
- Quarterly Calculated Billings of $188 Million, 26% Year-Over-Year Growth.
- Quarterly Operating Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows of $50 Million and $46 Million, respectively.
- Q2 Outlook: Total revenues are expected to be $202.0 to $205.0 million vs. consensus of $205.26M.
- Subscription revenues are expected to be $185.0 to $188.0 million.
- Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $17.0 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $9.0 to $12.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.07 to $0.10 per share vs. consensus of $0.05.
- Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 87.5 million shares.
- 2023 Outlook: Total revenues are expected to be $838.0 to $843.0 million vs. consensus of $841.62M.
- Subscription revenues are expected to be $762.0 to $767.0 million.
- Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $76.0 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $36.0 to $41.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.21 to $0.27 per share vs. consensus of $0.19.
- Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 88.5 million shares.
- Shares -0.87%.