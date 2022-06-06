UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a no-confidence vote Monday held by his Conservative party, but his margin of victory raised questions about his future.

Johnson won 211-148.

"148 vote against Boris Johnson -- a greater proportion of his MPs than voted against Theresa May a few years ago. And she was gone within six months," the BBC's Chirs Mason tweeted.

One Tory MP reportedly called the result "catastrophic."

The odds had been that Johnson would win and the markets looked little troubled about a sudden leadership change today as the FTSE-100 (UKX) +1% and pound sterling (NYSEARCA:FXB) +0.3% gained on the day.

Every Tory MP voted.

Johnson's tenure as prime minister would not be secure, even with a win, Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note before the results.

The "current rules state that another confidence vote cannot be held in the following 12 months," he said. "The 1922 Committee, however, can change the rules if circumstances demand it."

"Tory MPs might panic if the Conservatives fail to hold on to seats at two by-elections on June 23," he added. "Mr. Johnson also might be removed as an MP by his own constituents via a recall petition, if the Commons Privileges Committee concludes that he lied to parliament about the parties at 10 Downing Street, and recommends that Mr. Johnson is suspended from the Commons for more than 10 sitting days."

"Granted, a majority of all MPs would have to vote to ratify the conclusions of the Committee and any recommended sanctions. But only 38 Tory MPs would have to vote with the Opposition to implement the Committee’s sanctions."