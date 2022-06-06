GitLab Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.08, revenue of $87.41M beats by $9.28M

Jun. 06, 2022 4:06 PM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • GitLab press release (NASDAQ:GTLB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $87.41M (+75.1% Y/Y) beats by $9.28M.
  • GAAP operating margin of (49)%; Non-GAAP operating margin of (28)%.
  • “Metrics in the first quarter were strong: 75% year-over-year revenue growth, dollar-based net retention above 130%, 92% year-over-year RPO growth, 90% non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating margin improvement of 1,700 basis points year-over-year and we saw great growth in all the customer segments despite the macro-environment. We remain committed to responsible growth.” said Brian Robins, GitLab CFO.
  • Shares +5.82%.
