Hippo names Richard McCathron as new CEO
Jun. 06, 2022 4:07 PM ETHippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) announced Monday the appointment of Richard McCathron as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Assaf Wand, founder and prior CEO, who now takes on the role of company's Board chairman.
- McCathron has served on Hippo’s board of directors and as the company’s President since February 2017.
- Before joining Hippo’s executive team and board, McCathron held senior executive positions at multiple insurance companies including First Connect Insurance as its President & CEO from 2012 to 2017, and Superior Access Insurance as its President & CEO from 2007 to 2010.
