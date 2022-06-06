Peloton Interactive hires new CFO

Jun. 06, 2022 4:12 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Liz Coddington has been appointed as the new CFO of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), succeeding Jill Woodworth who is stepping down after serving the company since 2018.
  • Coddington holds over 20 years of experience in financial planning and analysis and operational finance, having served as VP, Finance for Amazon Web Services most recently.
  • She will assume the new role from June 13, 2022.
  • Woodworth, meanwhile, has agreed to serve as a consultant for Peloton (PTON) on an interim basis, supporting the company in preparation to report its FY2022 financial results.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.