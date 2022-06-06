Peloton Interactive hires new CFO
Jun. 06, 2022 4:12 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Liz Coddington has been appointed as the new CFO of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), succeeding Jill Woodworth who is stepping down after serving the company since 2018.
- Coddington holds over 20 years of experience in financial planning and analysis and operational finance, having served as VP, Finance for Amazon Web Services most recently.
- She will assume the new role from June 13, 2022.
- Woodworth, meanwhile, has agreed to serve as a consultant for Peloton (PTON) on an interim basis, supporting the company in preparation to report its FY2022 financial results.