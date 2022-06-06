Remitly appoints Hemanth Munipalli as CFO
Jun. 06, 2022 4:17 PM ETRemitly Global, Inc. (RELY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) said on Monday it had appointed Hemanth Munipalli as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective July 18.
- The company said its current CFO Susanna Morgan will remain in the role pending Munipalli’s official start as CFO in July, after which she will serve as senior advisor to support a smooth transition through September 2022.
- Munipalli served as CFO Marketplace Services, and CFO, Egencia at the Expedia Group for the past 5 years. He also held various roles at General Motors.