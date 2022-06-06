Remitly appoints Hemanth Munipalli as CFO

Jun. 06, 2022 4:17 PM ETRemitly Global, Inc. (RELY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

CFO the word on wooden cubes, cubes stand on a reflective surface, in the background is a business diagram.

Dzmitry Skazau/iStock via Getty Images

  • Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) said on Monday it had appointed Hemanth Munipalli as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective July 18.
  • The company said its current CFO Susanna Morgan will remain in the role pending Munipalli’s official start as CFO in July, after which she will serve as senior advisor to support a smooth transition through September 2022.
  • Munipalli served as CFO Marketplace Services, and CFO, Egencia at the Expedia Group for the past 5 years. He also held various roles at General Motors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.