Vincerx Pharma to cut workforce by 33%, prioritize resources on ongoing trials

Jun. 06, 2022 4:19 PM ETVincerx Pharma, Inc. (VINC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Businessman drawing red circle to marking and select human icons , Human development or marketing focus customer target group.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) on Monday said it would cut its workforce by 33% and would prioritize its resources on its ongoing trials for treatments for lymphoma and leukemia.
  • The company said it would focus its resources on its VIP152 clinical studies for patients with double-hit diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
  • Along with the workforce reduction, the company said it would implement additional cost reduction measures, but did not specify what these would be.
  • The company estimated that these strategic actions will extend its cash runway into late 2024.
  • VINC stock earlier closed +1.1% at $1.83.
