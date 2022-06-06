Vincerx Pharma to cut workforce by 33%, prioritize resources on ongoing trials
Jun. 06, 2022 4:19 PM ETVincerx Pharma, Inc. (VINC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) on Monday said it would cut its workforce by 33% and would prioritize its resources on its ongoing trials for treatments for lymphoma and leukemia.
- The company said it would focus its resources on its VIP152 clinical studies for patients with double-hit diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
- Along with the workforce reduction, the company said it would implement additional cost reduction measures, but did not specify what these would be.
- The company estimated that these strategic actions will extend its cash runway into late 2024.
- VINC stock earlier closed +1.1% at $1.83.