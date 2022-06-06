New Oriental Education upgraded on resilient demand, ‘manageable’ regulatory risk

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU +9.8%) was the recipient of a rare “Buy” rating on Chinese education tech after a year of crackdown-induced price erosion.

In a note upgrading shares from “Neutral” to “Buy” on Monday, the bank’s analyst Felix Liu indicated that while the offloading of its online tutoring business in line with Beijing’s broad restrictions challenged the company, its restructuring plan is proving effective. Namely, the test prep, consulting, and high school after-school tutoring business appear to be able to buoy the overall business.

“We think the more than 20% net profit margin track record in these segments is a good indicator EDU may turn profitable in the near term,” Liu wrote in a note to clients.

He added that while regulation remains a serious risk, and specific guidance on after school tutoring remains murky, the risks remain “manageable for now.”

Shares rose 10% on Monday, likely aided by both the upgrade and the strong earnings from Gaotu Techedu (GOTU +3.8%). Read more on the results from Gaoutu.