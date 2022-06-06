Kilroy Realty signs leases on ~190K sq ft during Q2
Jun. 06, 2022 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) By: Preeti Singh
- Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) has signed new or renewed leases on ~190K sq ft in its stabilized portfolio to date during the second quarter.
- The leasing activity was spread across several of its West Coast markets, including San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.
- Average rents in the recently executed leases grew ~22% on a cash basis and 39% on a GAAP basis over the prior leases.
- With the completion of these transactions, KRC’s stabilized portfolio has no expirations greater than 40,000 sq ft until 2023.
- The company has signed new or renewing leases on over 375,000 sq ft in its stabilized portfolio in 2022. The portfolio is currently 93% leased.