Kilroy Realty signs leases on ~190K sq ft during Q2

Jun. 06, 2022 4:22 PM ETKilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) has signed new or renewed leases on ~190K sq ft in its stabilized portfolio to date during the second quarter.
  • The leasing activity was spread across several of its West Coast markets, including San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.
  • Average rents in the recently executed leases grew ~22% on a cash basis and 39% on a GAAP basis over the prior leases.
  • With the completion of these transactions, KRC’s stabilized portfolio has no expirations greater than 40,000 sq ft until 2023.
  • The company has signed new or renewing leases on over 375,000 sq ft in its stabilized portfolio in 2022. The portfolio is currently 93% leased.
