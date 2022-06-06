Globus Maritime GAAP EPS of $0.59, revenue of $18.36M beats by $1.96M

  • Globus Maritime press release (NASDAQ:GLBS): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.59.
  • Revenue of $18.36M (+255.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.96M.
  • Voyage revenues increased by about 256% in Q1 compared to  prior yearQ1 2021.
  • The Adjusted EBITDA  increased by $12.5 million in Q1 2022  compared to prior year Q1 2021 and reached $13.8 million.
  • The Adjusted EBITDA of Q1 2022increased by 10.5 times compared to prior year Q1 2021.
  • The total  income for Q1 2022 reached $12.1M.
  • The total comprehensive loss in Q1 2021 is 0.8M.
