SITE Centers refinances $950 credit facility, secures additional $100M term loan limit

Jun. 06, 2022 4:25 PM ETSITE Centers Corp. (SITC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) stated Monday it has refinanced its $950M unsecured revolving credit facility that now has its maturity extended to June 6, 2026 with two six-month extension options.
  • The company also has upsized its unsecured term loan increasing potential borrowings to $200M from initial $100M facility. The maturity date was extended to June 6, 2027.
  • Pricing of the unsecured term loan was set at SOFR plus 95 basis points and a 10 basis point credit spread adjustment.
  • Earlier: Site Centers lifts 2022 FFO guidance after strong start to year
