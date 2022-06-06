SITE Centers refinances $950 credit facility, secures additional $100M term loan limit
Jun. 06, 2022 4:25 PM ETSITE Centers Corp. (SITC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) stated Monday it has refinanced its $950M unsecured revolving credit facility that now has its maturity extended to June 6, 2026 with two six-month extension options.
- The company also has upsized its unsecured term loan increasing potential borrowings to $200M from initial $100M facility. The maturity date was extended to June 6, 2027.
- Pricing of the unsecured term loan was set at SOFR plus 95 basis points and a 10 basis point credit spread adjustment.
