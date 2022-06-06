NGL Energy Partners GAAP EPS of -$0.43 misses by $0.69, revenue of $2.53B beats by $100M
Jun. 06, 2022 4:26 PM ETNGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- NGL Energy Partners press release (NYSE:NGL): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.43 misses by $0.69.
- Revenue of $2.53B (+44.6% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- Produced water volumes processed of approximately 1.93 million barrels per day during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, growing 37.7% from the same period in the prior year and 4.7% versus the preceding fiscal quarter.
- Water Solutions Adjusted EBITDA of $342 million, an increase of $100.5 million, or 42%, year-over-year
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022 of $157.4 million compared to $94.3 million for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021.
- “The Partnership expects total Adjusted EBITDA of at least $600 million and capital expenditures of approximately $100 million for Fiscal 2023. Assuming stable commodity prices, we expect the resulting free cash flow to total approximately $280 million, which we plan to use to repay our Senior Notes due 2023. We will update the market on our progress towards these goals as the year goes on,” stated Mike Krimbill, NGL’s CEO.
- Shares -2.37%.