SmileDirectClub appoints Troy Crawford as CFO
Jun. 06, 2022 4:30 PM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) on Monday said it would appoint Troy Crawford as its CFO.
- Crawford had served as SDC's interim CFO since Jan. 8. He joined the company as chief accounting officer in early 2020.
- “After a national search, we determined our best candidate was already in house and are pleased to officially appoint Troy to the SmileDirectClub leadership team,” said SDC CEO David Katzman.
- SDC's previous CFO, Kyle Wailes, resigned in early December 2021.
- SmileDirectClub provides oral care and teeth straightening services. Last month, the company reported a narrower Q1 2022 net loss and a 24% Y/Y decrease in revenue.
- SDC stock earlier closed -3.7% at $1.29.