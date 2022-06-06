Singular Genomics in pact with TwinStrand Biosciences for next gen sequencing
Jun. 06, 2022
- Life sciences company, Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) has partnered with Seattle-based startup TwinStrand Biosciences, Inc. to develop next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions for Singular‘s G4 sequencing platform, the companies announced on Monday.
- Per the terms, Singular and TwinStrand will leverage their respective technologies in Q50+ High Definition Sequencing and TwinStrand Duplex Sequencing to co-develop highly sensitive applications for minimal residual disease (MRD) detection.
- An indicator of the future outcome of cancer, MRD is important in a wide range of uses such as treatment planning and drug development.
- The partnership will broaden the product portfolio of both companies, Singular (OMIC) and TwinStrand said.
- Early this year, La Jolla, California-based Singular (OMIC) announced partnerships with Agilent (A) and COVID-19 test maker QIAGEN for the G4 sequencing platform.