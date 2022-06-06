Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) said Monday it is the first energy company in the U.S. to add all-electric bucket trucks to its fleet it uses to respond to outages after storms.

Xcel (XEL) said crews will use the trucks in real working conditions during a 6-12 month pilot and will help the trucking industry prepare for the electric vehicle transition and support the company's vision to provide 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

The truck's technology is being delivered by Terex Utilities (TEX) and Navistar International; the company currently has 1,000 aerial bucket trucks in its fleet.

Xcel Energy (XEL) does not boast a particularly high dividend yield or dividend growth rate, but the company "shines because of its low-volatility characteristics," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.