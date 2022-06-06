Grupo Aeroportuario reports May passenger traffic

  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) on Monday said passenger traffic for May reached 5.5M passengers, up 20.4% from traffic in May 2019.
  • Compared to May 2019, passenger traffic grew 41.1% in Colombia, 21.6% in Puerto Rico and 13.3% in Mexico.
  • Increased traffic in Mexico and Colombia was driven by recovery in domestic and international traffic, while international traffic in Puerto Rico remained weak.
  • Total passenger traffic in May grew 38.6% Y/Y.
  • Passenger traffic increased 121.6% in Colombia, 30.5% in Mexico and 5.3% in Puerto Rico Y/Y.
