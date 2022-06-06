Retractable Technologies reduces workforce by about 16%

  • Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) on Monday said it had reduced its workforce by about 16%.
  • The syringe maker said the workforce reduction is a result of the completion of the company's facility expansion efforts and the completion of U.S. government orders to provide its products for COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
  • RVP estimated that the workforce reduction would result in overall annualized savings of about $2.1M.
  • The company also said it expected separation costs to be about $200K.
  • Retractable last month reported a fall in Q1 operating income and revenue.
  • RVP stock earlier closed -2.2% at $4.40.
