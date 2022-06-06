Retractable Technologies reduces workforce by about 16%
Jun. 06, 2022 4:42 PM ETRetractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) on Monday said it had reduced its workforce by about 16%.
- The syringe maker said the workforce reduction is a result of the completion of the company's facility expansion efforts and the completion of U.S. government orders to provide its products for COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
- RVP estimated that the workforce reduction would result in overall annualized savings of about $2.1M.
- The company also said it expected separation costs to be about $200K.
- Retractable last month reported a fall in Q1 operating income and revenue.
- RVP stock earlier closed -2.2% at $4.40.