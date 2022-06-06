KKR takes majority stake in supply chain tech pioneer apexanalytix
Jun. 06, 2022 4:43 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR) on Monday has agreed to acquire a majority interest in apexanalytix, a pioneer in the supply chain software, data and analytics markets.
- apex serves over 250 Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies. Its product offering consists of overpayment and fraud prevention software, as well as a supplier management platform, which provides a compliant master data management solution in global procure-to-pay processes.
- KKR's (KKR) investment, which is being made through its North America Fund XIII, and global resources will help accelerate apex's global expansion and further increase investment in product development and talent recruitment, the company said.
- “apex sits at the intersection of multiple themes where we have had strong conviction over the past decade, including digitization and data-enabled platforms, the increasing fragmentation of global supply chains, and the rise of sophisticated technology solutions and tech-enabled services that can create operational efficiencies and generate tangible savings,” said KKR Partner Webster Chua.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
