Piedmont Lithium, Origin Materials added to Russell Microcap Index; Meta Materials, US Silica deleted
- As part of its annual reconstitution of indexes, FTSE Russell released a preliminary list of additions and deletions to the Russell Microcap Index.
- Following are the notable basic material stocks to be added to or removed from the index:
- Notable additions: Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL), Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN), Zymergen (ZY), Neenah (NP) and Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR).
- Notable deletions: Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT), U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA), LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) and Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG).
- The changes are effective after markets close on Jun. 24.