Federal Reserve to announce bank stress test results June 23
Jun. 06, 2022 4:55 PM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC), STT, MS, JPM, HSBC, GS, DB, CS, C, BCS, BACBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The Federal Reserve Board will release the results of the annual bank stress tests on June 23 at 4:30 PM ET, it announced Monday.
- The stress tests are intended to ensure that banks have enough capital to absorb losses and still be able to lend to households and businesses even in in severe recession. The tests estimate losses, net revenue and capital levels each individual bank would have under a hypothetical recession scenario.
- Banks with more than $100B in total consolidated assets are subject to the Fed's stress tests, with larger banks required to participate annually and smaller banks required to participate every other year. This year a total of 34 banks participated in the stress tests, the Fed said.
- Among the banks participating this year are: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Barclays USA (NYSE:BCS), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Credit Suisse Holdings ("USA") (NYSE:CS), DB USA (NYSE:DB), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), HSBC North America Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), State Street (NYSE:STT), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).
