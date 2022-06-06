Tractor Supply expects record results for Q2 sales and earnings
Jun. 06, 2022 5:03 PM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Monday said it expected its Q2 EPS to be $3.48 or greater, compared to consensus EPS estimates of $3.46.
- The retailer, which provides products such as farm supplies, pet and animal feed and supplies, clothing, tools and fencing, also said it expects net sales growth of 8% for Q2 and comparable store sales growth of 5%.
- The company also noted that there is a "still a significant portion" of Q2 still to come.
- “Tractor Supply is on track to deliver record results in the second quarter on both sales and earnings. As we moved through April and the weather has normalized, we have experienced strong sales of our seasonal product," said TSCO CEO Hal Lawton.
- TSCO stock slid in April after its guidance for the full year came in slightly short of consensus estimates. The stock was also weighed down by weak results from other retailers.
- The company said it will release its Q2 earnings before the market opens on July 1.