CB Financial records $2.7M charge-off on commercial industrial loan
Jun. 06, 2022 5:04 PM ETCB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV), the holding company for Community Bank and the bank's Exchange Underwriters insurance subsidiary, has recorded a charge-off of $2.7M, pretax, related to a commercial industrial loan, it said Monday.
- The charge-off relates to a $3.5M revolving line of credit, with an outstanding balance of $2.66M as of June 1, 2022, which is the only credit relationship the corporate borrower, a general contractor, has with the bank. The borrower told the bank that it intends to cease business operations over the course of the next year.
- The bank said it's pursuing legal remedies designed to improve the chances of recovery, "although based on the Bank’s current evaluation of the credit relationship it is believed that the prospects for recovery in the foreseeable future are limited," CB Financial said.
- There's no specific loan loss reserve against the loan. The line of credit is partially secured by the borrower's business assets.
