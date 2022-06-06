Welltower narrows Q2 FFO guidance, buys 25-property senior apartment portfolio

Jun. 06, 2022 5:06 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) has tightened its Q2 adjusted FFO guidance to $0.84-0.87 per share compared with $0.82-0.87 in the prior view, the health care REIT said Monday. By comparison, a group of 16 analysts are expecting Q2 FFO of $0.86.
  • In addition, the company said it agreed to purchase a 25-property senior apartment portfolio from Calamar for $502M, or $172K per unit, according to its business update. The acquisition is expected to be funded with cash, the assumption of debt, and UPREIT Operating Units.
  • As for its Q2 update on the senior housing operating portfolio ("SHOP"), the occupancy rate climbed 80 basis points QTD through June 3, inline with expectations.
  • Also, "pricing power remains robust with strong recognized renewal rate increases and improving stress rates," Welltower (WELL) said.
  • QTD, the company completed ~$750M of new capital deployments. It deployed a total of $2.8B of capital YTD. And near-term capital deployment is expected to be ~$2.0B under contract.
  • Last month (May 18) Welltower got upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse on SHOP exposure.
