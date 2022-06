Wireless broadband provider Starry stock dives 28%

Wireless broadband provider Starry Group (STRY) saw its shares close 28% lower following a turbulent session for the broader market Monday.

Shares of Starry opened at $10.69, sliding to a session low of $7.25 in early afternoon. The stock closed at $7.61, down 28% from the prior session.

Based in Boston, Starry is focused on providing affordable wireless broadband service, particularly for underserved communities.

The company went public on March 29 following a merger with SPAC FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The stock has fallen 21% since the session immediately preceding its merger.

