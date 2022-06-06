GoHealth appoints Vijay Kotte as CEO
Jun. 06, 2022 5:10 PM ETGoHealth, Inc. (GOCO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) said Monday it named Vijay Kotte as CEO and Jason Schulz as CFO, both effective immediately.
- Kotte will also join GOCO's board.
- GOCO's co-founder and current CEO Clint Jones will take on a new role as executive chairman of the board.
- Jones will remain in this role till Jan. 1, 2023, when he will transition to the position of non-executive chairman.
- On Monday, co-founder Brandon Cruz transitioned from his role of co-chairman and chief strategy officer to serve as non-executive chairman.
- Kotte most recently served as chief solutions officer and EVP, strategy and corporate development at R1.
- Schulz most recently served as president of Pacific Northwest region at OptumCare.