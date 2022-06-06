GoHealth appoints Vijay Kotte as CEO

Jun. 06, 2022 5:10 PM ETGoHealth, Inc. (GOCO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) said Monday it named Vijay Kotte as CEO and Jason Schulz as CFO, both effective immediately.
  • Kotte will also join GOCO's board.
  • GOCO's co-founder and current CEO Clint Jones will take on a new role as executive chairman of the board.
  • Jones will remain in this role till Jan. 1, 2023, when he will transition to the position of non-executive chairman.
  • On Monday, co-founder Brandon Cruz transitioned from his role of co-chairman and chief strategy officer to serve as non-executive chairman.
  • Kotte most recently served as chief solutions officer and EVP, strategy and corporate development at R1.
  • Schulz most recently served as president of Pacific Northwest region at OptumCare.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.