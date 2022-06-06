Tandem Diabetes Control-IQ Technology shows benefit in diabetic patients
Jun. 06, 2022 5:10 PM ETTandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on Monday announced positive data that showed benefits in a diverse cohort of people using its t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology.
- The company said the patient-reported outcomes from an ethnically diverse cohort of 1,306 adults showed significant improvements in diabetes-specific quality of life, satisfaction with insulin delivery device, and reduction in diabetes-related burden over 12 months.
- Multiple daily injection users with relatively high HbA1c values showed dramatic and sustained glycemic improvements. HbA1c is the average blood glucose (sugar) levels for the last two to three months.
- "Demonstrating that our technology benefits ethnically diverse groups, irrespective of previous therapy modality, is critical to fulfilling our mission to improve the lives of people living with diabetes worldwide," said Steph Habif, Vice President, Behavioral Sciences at Tandem Diabetes Care.