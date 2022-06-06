An increase in railcar storage is no signal to turn bearish on rail equipment stocks, per Wells Fargo.

The Association of American Railroads released a new railcar storage report on Monday that reflected an increase in railcar storage, the first increase after 22 consecutive monthly declines. The surprising increase could lead to some apprehension for railcar demand, though Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic was quick to assuage that concern.

“We view this more of a seasonal pullback, as demand remains strong within the rail equipment space,” she wrote. “Poor rail service continues to be a tailwind for railcar demand; however, we are hearing increased concerns noting that velocity improvement could potentially be a headwind. We think differently this cycle as the underlying demand for rail freight remains strong, thus, we believe these excess cars will be used to meet latent demand.”

In short, a small setback in storage trends does not dent the bullish thesis on the longer-term prospects for the space. The broadly positive review promoted “Buy” equivalent ratings to Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB), The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), and GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), with preference assigned in that order.

