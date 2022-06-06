Tremor International gains on speculation of potential takeover interest
Jun. 06, 2022 5:11 PM ETTremor International Ltd (TRMR)BXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) rose 1.9% in after hours trading after some speculation that the adtech firm may have takeover interest.
- There's speculation that an unidentified company may be interested in pursuing a purchase, according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert.
- Sky News reported in November that Tremor International (TRMR) held talks with a private equity firm about a potential takeover. Tremor reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement with the PE firm.
- The Betaville item said in the past the company is said to have attracted interest from several PE firm such as Providence Equity Partners and possibly CVC Capital and Blackstone (BX).
- Last month Tremor (TRMR) reported Q1 results.